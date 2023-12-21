BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we celebrate National Crossword Day, marking the publication of the first crossword puzzle in 1913.

Created by journalist Arthur Wynne for the New York World, his “word-cross” puzzle was an instant hit and quickly became a regular feature in the newspaper. The name was later changed to “crossword,” and the rest, as they say, is history. Crossword puzzles have since become a staple of daily newspapers around the world, challenging and entertaining millions of solvers. They range from simple and straightforward to devilishly difficult, appealing to a broad spectrum of enthusiasts.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro filling in squares with a pen or a casual solver enjoying a leisurely puzzle over coffee, crosswords are a great way to keep your mind sharp and engaged.