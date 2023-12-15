BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Cupcake Day, a day to celebrate the miniature cake that packs a punch of delight in every single serving.

Cupcakes made their sweet debut in the 19th century when the time-saving idea of baking cakes in small cups became all the rage. They were originally baked in pottery cups before the advent of multi-cup pans and paper baking cups. The term “cupcake” was coined from both the small size and the measurements used to make them—a cup of sugar, a cup of butter, and so on. Now, from classic vanilla and chocolate to wild flavors like bacon or spicy chili, cupcakes have become a trendy canvas for creativity and flavor.

Bake a batch at home or grab one from your favorite bakery to celebrate this delicious day.