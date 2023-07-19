Today we raise our glasses to the delightful rum-based cocktail on National Daiquiri Day.

The Daiquiri, named after a small village in Cuba, has a history as rich as its flavor. It was reportedly invented in the late 1800s by an American engineer, Jennings Cox, who was working in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. Finding himself without gin for his guests, Cox used the local rum instead, adding lime and sugar to create a delicious cocktail. The drink didn’t become famous until the early 20th century when Admiral Lucius Johnson, a U.S. Navy medical officer, brought the recipe back home. The Daiquiri soon became a hit in the states, favored by the likes of President John F. Kennedy and writer Ernest Hemingway.

So, on National Daiquiri Day, why not enjoy this Cuban-born classic? Whether you prefer it shaken, on the rocks, or blended into a slushy delight, the Daiquiri is a perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day