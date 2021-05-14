NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dance Like A Chicken Day

Welcome to May 14th on the National Day Calendar.

As soon as you hear the upbeat ‘oom pah pah’ of the Chicken Dance song, you know what happens next. Everyone heads to the dance floor and spends the next few minutes dancing in unison.

Since it debuted in the 1950s, this silly little song has become a mainstay at weddings and Oktoberfest celebrations.

In 1996, fans of the song took things to the extreme, setting the record for world’s largest Chicken Dance. 72,000 people were all flapping their arms and shaking their tail feathers at once.

On National Dance Like A Chicken Day, shake things up with an impromptu dance. Even if you’re only a party of one, it’s hard not to smile when you’re pretending to be poultry.

Today we also celebrate National Decency Day, Underground America Day, and Buttermilk Biscuit Day.