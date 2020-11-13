NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dear Santa Letter Week

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to November 13th on the National Day Calendar.

Every year, children fill mail boxes with hundreds of thousands of letters addressed to Santa.

Since Santa is pretty busy getting things ready for Christmas Eve, the United States Postal Service created a way to send responses to these kids: Operation Santa. While most letters ask for gifts, some ask for help for the kids or their families. Operation Santa passes these letters along to charities and organizations that send gifts in Santa’s place.

During National Dear Santa Letter Week, spend time helping your kids write their own wish lists. And if you’re able to help your local charities, rest assured that the folks at Operation Santa will be helping to make a child’s wishes come true.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

SYSK: Jon Lakoduk

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

Great Plains Food Bank

YHF: Parkinson's Advocate

Nurses Oppose Plan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader 11/12

Dr. Wynne on the Pfizer vacccine

Respite Caregivers

Costco requiring face masks starting May 4

President-elect Joe Biden starts selecting administration

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

Pay for Teachers

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss