NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dear Santa Letter Week

Welcome to November 13th on the National Day Calendar.

Every year, children fill mail boxes with hundreds of thousands of letters addressed to Santa.

Since Santa is pretty busy getting things ready for Christmas Eve, the United States Postal Service created a way to send responses to these kids: Operation Santa. While most letters ask for gifts, some ask for help for the kids or their families. Operation Santa passes these letters along to charities and organizations that send gifts in Santa’s place.

During National Dear Santa Letter Week, spend time helping your kids write their own wish lists. And if you’re able to help your local charities, rest assured that the folks at Operation Santa will be helping to make a child’s wishes come true.