NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Deep Dish Pizza Day

Welcome to April 5th on the National Day Calendar.

Pizza was traditionally thin and crispy until someone in Chicago decided, This is good, but it needs more cheese!

Okay, it was probably more complicated than that.

Today, two Chicago based restaurants claim to have created this regional favorite.

Pizzeria Uno says their chef developed the recipe in 1943, while Rosati’s Authentic Chicago Pizza has had deep dish on the menu since 1926. Add to that, the dismissive attitude of any New Yorker and deep dish pizza is steeped in controversy. But you don’t deep to take sides to enjoy this gooey slice of heaven. In fact, some Chicago eateries will ship a frozen pie right to your door.

If you want more of the good stuff try a stuffed pizza, which is basically a deep dish pizza with more layers of filling.

No matter how you slice it, baking one up is gonna take more time, but on National Deep Dish Pizza Day, we know it will be worth the wait.

Today we also celebrate National Caramel Day, National Go For Broke Day, National Raisin and Spice Bar Day, National Read a Road Map Day, National Nebraska Day, National Flash Drive Day, Gold Star Spouses Day, and First Contact Day.

