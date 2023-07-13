Welcome to July 13th on the National Day Calendar.

Today, we honor the First State on National Delaware Day. Delaware may be the second smallest state in the U.S., but its impact on the country’s history is immeasurable. On December 7, 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, earning it the nickname “The First State”, but Delaware’s historical significance doesn’t stop there. It’s also the home of the Du Pont family, who built an industrial empire starting with gunpowder mills in the 19th century, shaping both the state and the nation. Known for its stunning landscapes from the coastal areas to the farmlands, Delaware has a beauty that belies its size.



On National Delaware Day, we celebrate this state for its rich history, natural beauty, and significant contributions to our nation