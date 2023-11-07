BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This month is National Diabetes Month, a time to spotlight a disease that affects over 400 million people worldwide.

With its roots traced back to ancient times, diabetes was once a rare and little-understood ailment. It wasn’t until the 1920s that a groundbreaking discovery changed the fate of diabetics. Dr. Frederick Banting and his student, Charles Best, identified insulin, making diabetes a manageable condition for the first time in history. Today, despite advancements in treatments, diabetes remains a significant concern. Early diagnosis and proper management can make all the difference.

Use this month as a reminder to get screened, be informed, and support those living with diabetes.