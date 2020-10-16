NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dictionary Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to October 16th on the National Day Calendar.

American Noah Webster is best known for publishing A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language in 1806. His belief that the English spelling rules were unnecessarily complicated led him to compile the American English spellings, which we take for granted today.

This task took 27 years to complete and required Webster to learn twenty-six languages, including Old English, German, Italian, Greek, Latin, Spanish, French, Hebrew, Arabic, and Sanskrit.

He also added American words such as skunk and squash that did not appear in British dictionaries.

On top of that he argued with the great minds of the day about the idea of climate change and his fierce opposition to slavery.

On National Dictionary Day we celebrate an original rebel of words.

Today, we also celebrate National Take Your Parents To Lunch Day, National Liqueur Day, National Mammography Day, National Sports Day, Global Cat Day, and Department Store Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NDC OCT 16

High School Volleyball

WDA Football

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10/15

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

DAPL Expansion

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/15

Well Plugging

Turning 100

Bishop Ryan Football

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss