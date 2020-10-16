NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dictionary Day

Welcome to October 16th on the National Day Calendar.

American Noah Webster is best known for publishing A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language in 1806. His belief that the English spelling rules were unnecessarily complicated led him to compile the American English spellings, which we take for granted today.

This task took 27 years to complete and required Webster to learn twenty-six languages, including Old English, German, Italian, Greek, Latin, Spanish, French, Hebrew, Arabic, and Sanskrit.

He also added American words such as skunk and squash that did not appear in British dictionaries.

On top of that he argued with the great minds of the day about the idea of climate change and his fierce opposition to slavery.

On National Dictionary Day we celebrate an original rebel of words.

Today, we also celebrate National Take Your Parents To Lunch Day, National Liqueur Day, National Mammography Day, National Sports Day, Global Cat Day, and Department Store Day.