BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On a night when doorbells are ringing more than ever, we celebrate National Doorbell Day!

This day commemorates the ingenious invention that announces visitors and, on Halloween, lots and lots of excited trick-or-treaters. The doorbell, in its many tunes and chimes, adds an element of anticipation – who could it be? A group of cute little goblins or maybe a tall, mysterious vampire? While the tradition of dressing up and going door-to-door dates back centuries, the doorbell itself has a more recent history, being invented in the early 19th century.

So, as you hear the doorbell chime repeatedly tonight, appreciate the melody of excitement and anticipation it brings on this spooky evening.