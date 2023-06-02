Doughnuts have been a favorite treat for generations, with their mouth watering flavors and delightful textures.

On National Doughnut Day, we celebrate this scrumptious pastry that has become a staple in bakeries, coffee shops, and breakfast tables across the country. From the simple glazed doughnut to more adventurous creations such as cronuts and crullers, there’s a doughnut for every taste bud. While we enjoy these delicious rings of fried dough, let’s not forget the humble beginnings of the doughnut, which can be traced back to Dutch settlers in America who made olykoeks, or “oily cakes,” in the 1800s.

So today, whether you’re enjoying a traditional doughnut or trying a new gourmet variety, take a moment to savor the sweet history of this beloved treat.