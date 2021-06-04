NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Doughnut Day

Welcome to June 4th on the National Day Calendar.

Doughnuts are so delicious that some people like to celebrate them every day. But the very first doughnut day was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served them to soldiers during World War I.

These Salvation Army Lassies, as they were known, went to the front lines to deliver the morale booster.

Doughnuts were so prized that soldiers even used their metal helmets to heat the oil used to fry them up. This is why American Infantrymen were often called doughboys.

On National Doughnut Day, celebrate the treat that still serves up that comfortable feeling of home.

Today we also celebrate National Clean Beauty Day, Old Maid’s Day, Cheese Day, Cognac Day, Hug Your Cat Day, and SAFE Day.