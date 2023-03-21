World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st gives people with Down Syndrome and their advocates a voice and an opportunity to be heard.

It’s a day where we assemble and organize activities to promote public awareness for the genetic disorder. The goal is to educate others on the importance of supporting our friends and family who have directly and indirectly experienced life with Down syndrome. Through events around the world, people with Down syndrome can ensure their own advocacy and be included in their communities.

