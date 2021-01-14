NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dress Up Your Pet

Welcome to January 14th on the National Day Calendar.

Let’s face it, part of the fun of owning a pet is dressing them up now again. Pet glamor shots are the gold standard of photos shared on social media. For maximum fun, we recommend a few tips to make sure your pets shine.

First and foremost, their happiness counts. If your pet is having a major meltdown, its time to call it quits. Not every species enjoys wearing tutus and tiaras, no matter how adorable it seems. Choose outfits that are comfortable as well as cute. Not all cats are ready for the catwalk and if something is too much they will definitely let you know.

On National Dress Up Your Pet Day, make your photo shoot fun for everyone and they’re bound to steal the show.