The first drive-in movie theater opened its gates on June 6th, 1933, in Camden, New Jersey.

Richard Hollingshead, the inventor of the drive-in, created this unique experience as a solution for people who couldn’t fit comfortably in traditional movie theater seats. Little did he know that his invention would become an iconic part of American culture. On National Drive-in Movie Day, we celebrate the charm and nostalgia of watching movies under the stars, enjoying popcorn and soda in the comfort of our own cars. Drive-ins have made a resurgence in recent years, offering a fun and safe way for families and friends to gather and share a cinematic experience.

So, grab your loved ones, hop in the car, and head to your nearest drive-in theater to make some memories and celebrate a classic American tradition.