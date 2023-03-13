Farmington, Maine is bitterly cold, especially if you are outside ice skating in winter.

For 15 year old Chester Greenwood the sting was particularly bad because of his extra large ears. In order to protect them, he asked his grandmother to sew tufts of fur between two loops of wire and voila, the first earmuffs were fashioned. Though it wouldn’t be the last invention for young Greenwood, it would become his legacy. For nearly 60 years, earmuffs were manufactured in the town of Farmington and to this day there is a parade in honor of Chester Greenwood.

On National Earmuff Day celebrate the mother of invention and her big eared grandson