Vinyl records have made a huge comeback in recent years and even cassette tapes are enjoying a revival.

But one piece of music equipment has been overlooked in this retro craze, the 8 track tape. First introduced in 1966, 8 track cassettes quickly became popular for their convenience and portability. No longer confined to listening to vinyl, folks could now take the Beatles, Elton John and Bob Dylan on the road. And fans of outlaw country seemed to prefer 8 tracks. The Man in Black, Johnny Cash released his live album in June 1969 and stayed on the 8 track charts for 21 weeks. While this format became all but obsolete in the 80s, the era of the 8 track still reigns supreme for those who remember it.

On National Eight Track Tape Day, break out those bell bottoms and have yourself a party, Dancing Queen!