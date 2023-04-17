Ellis Islands immigration office opened on January 1st 1892, and became the point of entry for Europeans coming into the United States.

The first person to pass through its gates was Annie Moore, a 15 year old girl from Ireland. She and her two younger brothers began what would become a mass migration from Europe. Over the next 6 decades, more than 12 million immigrants entered the country through Ellis Island. This facility is no longer in service, but it is a museum that pays homage to the brave men and women who came to America in search of building better lives.

We celebrate National Ellis Island Family History Day by remembering this important era of American history and by tracing our own family stories through it.