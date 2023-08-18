BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Fajita Day.

The humble fajita has a fascinating history rooted in the ranching culture of South Texas. In the early 1930s, during cattle roundups, Mexican vaqueros, or cowboys, were often paid with less desirable parts of the cow, like the skirt steak. They would marinate the tough meat in citrus to tenderize it, cook it over an open fire, and serve it rolled up in a tortilla. This was the birth of the fajita, although it didn’t get its name until the 1970s when a Tex-Mex restaurateur named Sonny Falcon began selling “fajitas” at a local county fair. The name comes from the Spanish word ‘faja’ meaning ‘belt’ or ‘girdle,’ referencing the belt-like shape of the skirt steak.

Today, we celebrate this savory and sizzling dish that has been embraced and reinvented by chefs and home cooks around the world.