National Day Calendar: National Fajita Day

Welcome to August 18th on the National Day Calendar.

It’s a long-held belief that food cooked outdoors just tastes better. Perhaps its this appeal that made the sizzle of fajitas a household favorite.

In the early 1930s, Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas used throwaway cuts of meat cooked over an open flame as a convenient meal for hardworking cowboys.

Paired with corn or flour tortillas, this simple yet satisfying food became a regional favorite. But when served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, and southwestern spices the fajita took off around the globe.

Today, restaurants add peppers and onions, shredded cheese, and a squeeze of lime, but it’s still that flame-licked flavor that defines the fajita.

On National Fajita Day make your tastebuds happy with the sizzle that satisfies.

Today, we also celebrate National Ice Cream Pie Day and National Mail Order Catalog Day.

