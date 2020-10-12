NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Farmers Day

Welcome to October 12th on the National Day Calendar.

Farmers Day has been celebrated since the mid 1800s and its easy to see why. These hard working folks contribute to more than just the food on our table and for proof you can look to a host of products from leather goods to textiles and even ethanol in our gas tanks. From early on in history, farmers set the example for hard work and their products affect many industries from manufacturing to transportation.

These days it’s more important than ever to support your local farmers by purchasing from markets and visiting restaurants that take pride in their farm to table menus. You may even try some gardening at home to truly appreciate food production and gain a whole new outlook on the life of a working farm.

On National Farmers Day, take time to appreciate a way of life that sustains us all.

