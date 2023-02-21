While many foods are associated with Mardi Gras, one of the oldest traditions is king cake.

If you’ve ever tried a king cake, you know that there’s a prize baked inside. A tiny plastic baby. This odd custom began as a way to choose the king or queen of Mardi Gras celebrations. For years, the item baked into the cake was a crowned kings head, which symbolized the three kings who had visited the baby Jesus with gifts. However, this became a problem during the French Revolution. The monarchy saw the heads as a thinly veiled threat. And since royalty during this time had become less popular, commoners were all too happy to swap it out with a baby. When king cake made its way to New Orleans, porcelain figures were used, until a baker ran out and needed a replacement. He found a plastic version and that is the standard to this day.

On Fat Tuesday celebrate with your favorite treat and enjoy the last hurrah before Lent.