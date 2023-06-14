On this day in 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States.

Featuring thirteen stripes to represent the original colonies and a field of stars to symbolize the states, our flag has come to stand for the unity, freedom, and determination of our nation. National Flag Day is a day to honor and celebrate the Stars and Stripes and the principles it represents. It’s a day to fly the flag with pride, remembering the sacrifices made by those who fought for the ideals it symbolizes.

So, take a moment today to appreciate the beauty and significance of our nation’s flag, and let it serve as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the American spirit.