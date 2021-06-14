NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Flag Day

Welcome to June 14th on the National Day Calendar.

Most people believe that Betsy Ross created the American flag in 1777 and since then the design of Old Glory has been changed 26 times. One thing remains the same, however, we Americans love our flag. It’s even the subject of our National Anthem. During the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, athletes from around the world pause in front of the host country’s head of State and dip their nations flag in tribute. Only one country does not dip their flag, the United States.

On National Flag Day, unfurl the Stars and Stripes and put your American spirit on display in good old red, white, and blue.

Today we also celebrate National Strawberry Shortcake Day, Pop Goes The Weasel Day, Bourbon Day, New Mexico Day, International Bath Day, and Army Birthday.