BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we recover from yesterday’s feasting, it’s the perfect time to recognize National Flossing Day.

While it may seem like a modern practice, the history of dental floss goes back to ancient times. Archaeological evidence suggests that even prehistoric humans used thin twigs or horsehair to clean between their teeth. In the modern era, the importance of flossing was popularized in the early 19th century, with dentists advocating for the use of silk thread. Today, flossing is an essential part of oral hygiene, preventing gum disease and cavities. So, as the leftovers become sandwiches and the last piece of pie tempts you, remember to show your teeth a little love.

A good flossing session is the perfect end to a day of indulgence.