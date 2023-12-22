BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we observe Forefathers’ Day, commemorating the landing of the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock in 1620.

This day honors the group of settlers who established the second English colony in what would become the United States. Their arrival marked the beginning of a new era, with the Pilgrims seeking religious freedom and opportunities in a new world. The story of the Pilgrims is one of resilience and determination. Facing harsh weather, illness, and numerous challenges, their perseverance and commitment to building a community played a crucial role in American history.

Forefathers’ Day is a time to reflect on the courage and vision of these early settlers and the legacy they left behind.