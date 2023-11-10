BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — National Forget-Me-Not Day is not just about the beautiful blue flowers that carry the name.

It’s a day of remembrance, originally observed in 1921 to honor and support the wounded soldiers returning from World War I. The Disabled American Veterans of the World War (which later became the Disabled American Veterans) adopted the forget-me-not as their official emblem, and volunteers began distributing these flowers to raise funds and awareness for the needs of veterans. The message of the forget-me-not flower is clear: “Remember and support those who have sacrificed.”

As you see these delicate blue blooms or symbols representing them, take a moment to reflect on the brave individuals who’ve served and those currently serving, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten.