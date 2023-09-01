Today, we debut National Forgiveness Day, a day that champions the transformative power of letting go and moving forward.

The concept of forgiveness has been a part of human culture for centuries. Ancient philosophies and religious teachings emphasize letting go of resentment for inner peace. Studies show that practicing forgiveness can lower blood pressure, reduce heart rate, and boost our immune system. It’s not just about absolving someone’s actions but about liberating oneself from the chains of resentment. Dr. Debi Silber, in collaboration with the National Day Calendar, introduced this day to spotlight the immense power of forgiveness. Dr. Silber’s work has been revolutionary in helping many to overcome betrayal and embrace healing.

So, how can we mark this significant day? Reflect. Ponder on misunderstandings that can be mended. Pen down your feelings, express them, and seek closure. Share your journey and stories on social media using #NationalForgivenessDay. Engage in acts of kindness and, above all, offer yourself the grace of self-forgiveness.