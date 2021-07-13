NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National French Fry Day

Today we celebrate our favorite vegetable in any language.

Any kid will tell you that fries are their favorite vegetable, but depending on where you live they may be called something else.

The recipe for French fried potatoes first appeared in an English cookbook in 1856, but some believe the name became popular during World War I. When American soldiers discovered the fried potatoes served in French-speaking-Belgium, the nickname took hold.

Legend has it that potatoes were first fried in Belgium in 1690 during a particularly cold winter. When the river froze and people couldn’t get to their supply of fish they cooked up potato slivers instead. And today no one would argue with making fries a meal.

On National French Fry Day serve them with chili or cheese, ketchup or mayo. No matter where you live this veggie is worth a supersized celebration.

We also celebrate today: National Beans ‘N’ Franks Day, National Delaware Day, and Cow Appreciation Day.