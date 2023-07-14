Today is National French Fry Day, a celebration that deliciously falls on the second “Fry Day” of July!



Despite the name, french fries are believed to have originated in Belgium, where fried potatoes have been a culinary staple since the late 1600s.



When American soldiers tasted these golden fried treats during World War I, they nicknamed them “french fries” because French was the official language of the Belgian army.



From shoestring and steak fries to crinkle-cut and waffle, french fries come in all shapes and sizes. They are loved worldwide, whether served alongside a burger, topped with cheese and gravy for poutine in Canada, or enjoyed as patatas bravas in Spain.



So on National French Fry Day, whether you enjoy them straight up, with a sprinkle of sea salt, or smothered in your favorite toppings, there’s no wrong way to celebrate this delightful dish.