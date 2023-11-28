BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Picture this: A medieval European kitchen, where a thrifty cook faced with wasting stale bread decides to give it new life.

They whisk together some milk and eggs, dip the old bread in, and fry it to golden perfection. Voila! What we now call French Toast was born, though back then, it went by different names like “eggy bread” or “poor knight’s toast.” Legends tell of a 17th-century Albany, New York innkeeper named Joseph French. He adored the dish but, in naming it, forgot the apostrophe, dubbing it “French Toast” rather than “French’s Toast.” Whether there’s truth to this tale or not, it adds a delightful layer to the history of our favorite breakfast.

Today, whether topped with fruits, syrup, or a dusting of powdered sugar, French Toast stands as a testament to culinary ingenuity, turning the ordinary into extraordinary.