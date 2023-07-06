Nothing says comfort food quite like a plate of crispy, golden fried chicken.

This dish, a symbol of Southern hospitality, actually has roots that reach far beyond the American South. Scottish immigrants, who initially settled in the South, brought with them a tradition of deep-frying chicken in fat. This method, however, didn’t involve seasoning. The flavorful twist that we associate with fried chicken today was introduced by African slaves, who added spices and herbs, leaving a lasting influence on this American staple.

Fried chicken’s popularity really soared during the Great Depression, when an entrepreneur named Harland Sanders started serving his version of it at a roadside restaurant in Kentucky. And yes, that’s Colonel Sanders of KFC fame!

On National Fried Chicken Day, we honor this dish that’s not just food, but a piece of our shared cultural history. So, indulge in a piece (or two) of fried chicken today, and celebrate a dish that’s as American as apple pie.