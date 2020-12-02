NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fritters Day

Welcome to December 2nd on the National Day Calendar.

While you may just now feel unstuffed from Thanksgiving, there is still room to celebrate all things fried with National Fritters Day. Fritters come in three types, from a basic dough, to battered vegetables and meats and finally the small cakes of chopped food such as corn. Just about anything can be frittered from flowers to fruit and almost every culture has a tasty version.

Frying food in oil has been around for thousands of years, but the technique of batter frying was introduced by the Spanish and Portuguese in the late 16th century. This culinary inspiration spread to Japan, where it became known as tempura. Throughout the world from French beignets to Indian pakoras, fritters are synonymous with comfort.

No matter what language you speak, on National Fritters Day your tummy will find room for this extra bit of joy.

Today we also celebrate National Package Protection Day, National Mutt Day, and National Special Education Day.

