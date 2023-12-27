BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Fruitcake Day, a nod to the dense, sweet cake packed with dried fruits, nuts, and spices.

Often soaked in spirits, fruitcakes have a history that dates back to Roman times, where they were made with barley mash, pomegranate seeds, nuts, and raisins. In the Middle Ages, honey, spices, and preserved fruits were added, and the cake became a popular treat to savor during the holiday season. Though it’s been the butt of jokes for its longevity, fruitcake remains a holiday staple in many parts of the world, cherished for its rich flavors and festive appearance.

Whether you’re a fruitcake aficionado or sampling it for the first time, today is the perfect occasion to savor this traditional treat and appreciate its long-standing place in holiday celebrations.