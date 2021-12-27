NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fruitcake Day

This time of year our love for goodies may be fading, but one treat is still alive and celebrating, the fruitcake.

That’s because they are built to last. In the early 1700s these dense cakes were baked during harvest time and loaded with nuts and fruits. But they were saved until the following year to ensure the next seasons bounty.

Fruitcakes also had quite a reputation for being sinfully rich. Queen Victoria was said to have waited a whole year after receiving one for her birthday before eating it, just to show proper restraint and dignity. But if your fruitcake has become a holiday joke, that gets re-gifted only to get tossed, perhaps you haven’t tasted a truly delicious one.

On National Fruitcake Day, make a pledge to find a good recipe next year. That way when its the first thing you eat, people will think you’re as nutty as a fruitcake.