The aroma of spices fills the air as we celebrate National Gingerbread Cookie Day.

Historically, gingerbread dates back to ancient civilizations, where it was revered not just for its delightful taste but for its medicinal properties. By the Middle Ages, gingerbread confections were cherished across Europe, and it was in Germany that the practice of shaping them into humanoid figures began, a tradition that was brought to the New World by early settlers.

The allure of gingerbread goes beyond its taste. It reminds us of cozy winters, tales of gingerbread men coming to life, and the simple joys of decorating these cookies with family and friends.

So, today, let the rich scent of ginger, cloves, and cinnamon whisk you away to memories of holidays past. And if you’re crafting a gingerbread man, remember to catch him before he runs away!