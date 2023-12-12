BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Gingerbread House Day by sharing the story of a creation that turned heads and broke records.

In 2013, the world record for the largest gingerbread house was set in Bryan, Texas. This was no ordinary bake; the Texas A&M Traditions Club crafted a house that spanned nearly 40,000 cubic feet. The edible exterior was made with a traditional gingerbread recipe, requiring 1,800 pounds of butter, 7,200 eggs, 7,200 pounds of flour, and close to 3,000 pounds of brown sugar. The icing on this house was more than just for show, with thousands of pounds of sugar, candy, and other sweet treats decorating its walls. But what made this gingerbread house truly remarkable wasn’t its size alone; it was built to raise money for a local trauma center, turning a fun holiday challenge into a community effort for a good cause.

While most of us won’t be building anything quite so grand, today is the perfect time to celebrate the creativity, community, and charity that can be inspired by this festive tradition.