The first gingerbread was often used in religious ceremonies thanks to the Armenian monk, Gregory of Nicopolis. In 992 AD, he taught French Christians the art of molding his favorite food into the figures of saints.

But when the Brothers Grimm told the tale of Hansel and Gretel and their fateful visit to a gingerbread house, German guilds began crafting the sturdy dough into candy-covered cottages. Perhaps they devised this story to keep hungry children from sneaking a bite of this holiday treat. Today there is no better way to invite the spirit of the season into your home than by baking up this treat.

On National Gingerbread House Day build your own festive villages and celebrate the sweet, spicy scent of this holiday tradition.

Today we also celebrate: National Ding-A-Ling Day, National Poinsettia Day, and National Ambrosia Day.