Today we honor the ties that bind on National Girlfriends Day.

The bond between girlfriends is something truly special. Whether it’s a group of close friends who have known each other since childhood, or friendships that blossomed later in life, these connections are cherished for their emotional depth and resilience. Did you know that having strong friendships can actually boost your health and longevity? Studies have found that close friendships can help people live longer, cope better with stress, and even recover more quickly from illnesses. On this day, we recognize the importance of these friendships in our lives. It’s a day to celebrate your girlfriends, catch up with those you haven’t seen in a while, or just spend time appreciating the strong, supportive women in your life.

So go ahead and mark this day by sharing a laugh, a memory, or a simple moment of connection.