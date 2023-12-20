BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is National Go Caroling Day, a time to spread holiday cheer through song.

The tradition of caroling dates back to the Middle Ages, originating as a form of communal singing and celebration during the winter solstice. Early carols were not necessarily Christmas songs but were often dance-like tunes sung during all four seasons. The custom of caroling as we know it today began in England, where groups of singers would travel from house to house, singing to their neighbors. Often, these carolers were welcomed with treats like figgy pudding or a warm drink to ward off the winter chill. Caroling has since become a cherished holiday activity, with songs that capture the spirit of the season and bring communities together.

Whether you’re singing classic hymns or modern holiday hits, caroling is a festive way to connect with others and spread joy.