NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Go Fishing Day

Welcome to June 18th on the National Day Calendar.

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you can expect him to disappear for hours on end.

No, that’s not how the proverb goes, but anyone who has ever stood on the waters edge with a fishing rod in hand knows it’s a great way to spend an afternoon. Sure, some people take fishing very seriously and wont be content unless they reel in the big one. But plenty of folks are happy to patiently wait for a tug at the end of their line, while enjoying the peace of the great outdoors. Bragging about the one that got away is optional. Today is the perfect excuse to get outside and cast a line.

On National Go Fishing Day, cast your cares aside as you head on down to the old fishing hole.

Today we also celebrate National Wanna Get Away Day, Go Fishing Day, Splurge Day, Take Back the Lunch Break Day, Flip Flop Day, and Wear BLUE Day.