NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Good Neighbor Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to September 28th on the National Day Calendar.

In the early 1970s, National Good Neighbor Day was created by Becky Mattson of Lakeside, Montana. What began as an effort to build goodwill in our communities, became a Presidential Proclamation in 1978, when Jimmy Carter said: As our Nation struggles to build friendship among the peoples of this world, we are mindful that the noblest human concern is concern for others. Understanding, love and respect build cohesive families and communities.

The same bonds cement our Nation and the nations of the world. For most of us, this sense of community is nurtured and expressed in our neighborhoods where we give each other an opportunity to share and feel part of a larger family.

On National Good Neighbor Day celebrate the spirit of friendship that has far reaching consequences.

Today we also celebrate National Drink Beer Day, National Strawberry Cream Pie Day, National North Carolina Day, and National Family Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/28

Monday's Forecast: Seasonable temperatures & breezy

Road to Recovery: From loss and pain to real joy

NDC SEPT 28

Top plays of the week

Minot property taxes: possible increase in 2021

Robert One Minute 9-27

Bismarck hospital capacity

Local reaction to the US Supreme Court nomination

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-27-20

WDA Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Soccer

WDA Football

Robert One Minute 9-26

XWA Passes

Teens on the road to recovery

Art showcase

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss