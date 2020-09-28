NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Good Neighbor Day

Welcome to September 28th on the National Day Calendar.

In the early 1970s, National Good Neighbor Day was created by Becky Mattson of Lakeside, Montana. What began as an effort to build goodwill in our communities, became a Presidential Proclamation in 1978, when Jimmy Carter said: As our Nation struggles to build friendship among the peoples of this world, we are mindful that the noblest human concern is concern for others. Understanding, love and respect build cohesive families and communities.

The same bonds cement our Nation and the nations of the world. For most of us, this sense of community is nurtured and expressed in our neighborhoods where we give each other an opportunity to share and feel part of a larger family.

On National Good Neighbor Day celebrate the spirit of friendship that has far reaching consequences.

