NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Grand Marnier Day

Everything about the orange flavored liqueur known as Grand Marnier signifies class, elegance and distinction.

Made from Caribbean oranges, fine cognac and sugar, it is aged to perfection in oak casks for nearly 10 years. Since its debut in 1880, the process has changed very little. It first appeared at the Ritz Hotel in Paris and sailed aboard the RMS Titanic. To this day a rescued bottle is found in the Titanic Museum.

It was more recently served to Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee and today a new bottle is purchased every two seconds.

On National Grand Marnier Day, celebrate this spirit that evokes class in everything it graces from cocktails to desserts.

Today we also celebrate National Tape Measure Day, Nude Day, Mac & Cheese Day.