BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a world filled with constant demands and daily challenges, taking a moment to express gratitude can be transformative.

November is National Gratitude Month, a time to recognize and appreciate the myriad of blessings that surround us. Gratitude doesn’t have to be reserved for grand gestures. It’s the small, everyday moments that often mean the most: a kind word from a stranger, the warmth of the sun on a chilly day, or the simple pleasure of a good book. Research has shown that individuals who regularly practice gratitude experience more positive emotions, sleep better, and even have stronger immune systems. This month, consider keeping a gratitude journal or merely taking a moment each day to reflect on something you’re thankful for.

You might be surprised at how this small act can illuminate the many gifts life offers.