NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Gratitude Month

Most people agree that the Thanksgiving meal is one they look forward to all year. But while the tradition of what’s on the menu may vary from home to home, the secret ingredient that makes every meal delicious is gratitude. Perhaps you’ve noticed this already and you cook with it all the time, but this month we invite you to notice how many things you are grateful for and how counting these blessings makes everything in life appear sweeter.

It’s not always easy to see a silver lining, in fact it can be the hardest thing when life goes off course. That’s why spending the whole month in practice can give you time to witness the effects of an attitude of gratitude. And while its not an essential cooking ingredient, we would like to remind you that it is one of life’s best kept secrets.

During National Gratitude Month, give it a try and watch the things you’re grateful for begin to multiply.