NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Great American Pot Pie Day

While pot pies have been around since ancient Rome, today we celebrate our love of this perfect comfort food that we find truly American.

Almost every culture has a recipe for two baked crusts with a savory filling, but many of these don’t exist in our culture today, and thankfully so.

It may seem crazy that anyone would enjoy a live bird that bursts out of a pie crust at the dinner table, but this Roman tradition still existed in 16th century England, which is exactly why we beat a hasty retreat to the New World.

All kidding aside, we take pride in our rich heritage of hearty stews baked into flaky crust and even the first frozen pot pies made here in 1951 by C.A. Swanson’s company can make many Americans nostalgic.

On National Great American Pot Pie Day, enjoy this delicious national treasure.

