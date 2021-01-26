NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Green Juice Day

Welcome to January 26th on the National Day Calendar.

If you made some resolutions to be healthier this year, celebrate the small steps that make it even easier by going for the green.

Green juice has never been tastier and one convenient bottle can hold the nutritional value of several servings of fruits and veggies. If you’re a fan of fresh squeezed, there are many affordable juicers that let you make it at home.

While juice has been around for thousands of years, the crazes of the last century have produced some amazing results.

Norman Walker, who invented the first modern juicer in the 1930s lived to be 99 years old.

Jack LaLanne who drank juice faithfully lived to be 96. And evidence suggests that its never too late to turn over a new leaf, especially if your juice contains more green veggies than fruit.

If you’re concerned about making big changes to your diet, you can always check with your doctor. But give yourself the green light to make small healthy changes that are easy to stick with on National Green Juice Day!