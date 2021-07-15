NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Gummi Worm Day

Today we celebrate the candy that appeals to the kid in all of us.

Welcome to July 15th on the National Day Calendar. In 1922, German candy maker Hans Reigel invented gummy candy. Nearly 60 years later, gummy bears were sold in the United States and became an instant hit.

By the 1980s, the Trolli company was importing 40 tons of the candy a day to North America. After seeing the popularity of these sweet little bears, Trolli took the idea in a different direction with the gummi worm. The idea behind this new candy was simple: kids love candy as much as they like gross stuff.

Gummi worms are not only delicious, they also gross out parents. And when you add super sour flavors, you kick up the ick factor even more.

On National Gummi Worm Day, sneak some worms into your chocolate pudding. After all, the kid in all of us deserves to celebrate.

