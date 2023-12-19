BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Hard Candy Day, a day to savor the sweet, often colorful confections that have been a favorite for generations.

Hard candy dates back to ancient times when people enjoyed honey preserved with various fruits and nuts. In the 17th century, sugar became more widely available, and boiled sweets, as they were known, gained popularity. From peppermints to fruit drops, hard candies have been a staple treat in households and candy shops worldwide. They’re not just delicious; their long shelf life and portability made them an ideal treat for people on the move. Plus, they were often used for medicinal purposes, with herbs and spices added to soothe sore throats or freshen breath.

So, whether you enjoy them as an after-dinner treat or a midday pick-me-up, take a moment today to appreciate the simple pleasure of hard candy.