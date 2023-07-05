Aloha and welcome to National Hawaii Day!

Hawaii, the last state to join the Union, is a unique gem that brings a tropical flavor to our nation. From its lush rainforests, active volcanoes, and pristine beaches to its rich Polynesian heritage, Hawaii offers a paradise of diversity and beauty. But it’s not just the landscape that makes Hawaii special. Its history is a tapestry of cultures and traditions. From the ancient Polynesians who first settled the islands, to the explorers and immigrants who came later, each group left their mark, shaping the Hawaii we know today. And let’s not forget Hawaii’s significant role in World War II, particularly the attack on Pearl Harbor, which propelled the United States into the conflict and forever marked our history.

On National Hawaii Day, let’s embrace the Aloha spirit, celebrating not only the physical beauty of the islands but the warmth, hospitality, and resilience of its people